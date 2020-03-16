At it again! Former Bachelor star Juan Pablo Galavis threw shade (again) at his ex and newest Bachelorette lead, Clare Crawley, following their Twitter feud. The former soccer player made a snarky comment about the ages of Clare’s contestants and doubled down after she slammed his response.

“READING that some people would be offended if at the age of 38 they were PRESENTED by someone 25 to go out with them,” the 38-year-old Bachelor Nation alum’s tweet read on March 15. It was originally written in Spanish and translated to English by Twitter.

Fans were not here for Juan Pablo’s negativity. “You really don’t NEED to tweet in SPANISH passive-aggressively. IT doesn’t look GOOD either way,” one person responded. “Leave [Clare Crawley] alone!! Don’t be a troll,” someone else added. “Get over it,” another response read.

One day prior, the season 18 lead took to Twitter to voice his opinion about the group of men vying for his ex’s heart. “I just SAW the GUYS for [Clare Crawley’s] Bachelorette season and it’s gonna be INTERESTING seeing HER get hit on by KIDS [in] their 20s … I think this MIGHT be the 3rd SEASON I’m gonna watch,” he wrote. “Jealous? I just see it [as] FASCINATING,” he added with a winking emoji.

Clare, who turns 39 on March 20, quickly slammed Juan Pablo and his disrespect. “And yet here you are, older than 99 [percent] of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness,” she responded.

“Hey, ALL I want is for you to FIND love, you taking it the WRONG way Clare,” he said trying to diffuse the situation, but fans — and Chris Harrison — sided with the Sacramento native.

“And this is why she’s our #Bachelorette. She’s playing chess while the rest play checkers,” the show host applauded Clare’s sassy response.

Clare and Juan Pablo’s rocky relationship goes back to when she first appeared on his season in 2014. The hairstylist was his runner-up, but he opted to leave with Nikki Ferrell, whom he “liked a lot.” Clare was less than impressed with the way he went about his season and roasted him before walking away after the last rose ceremony.

Clare’s journey to find love is currently on hold due to coronavirus concerns, but we hope she finds her happy ending sooner than later.