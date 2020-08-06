Bachelorette Clare Crawley’s Spoilers From Season 16: Who She Picks, Tayshia Adams and More

Spoilers for Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette are truly wild. From Tayshia Adams stepping in amid the Sacramento native falling “in love” with contestant Dale Moss and surprise Bachelor alums showing up to the set, it’s hard to keep up. Keep reading to see all of the season 16 spoilers!

Who Won the Season?

Clare, 39, and Dale, 31, are engaged, Life & Style exclusively confirmed. So, technically, he “won” season 16, but the reality couple’s journey was far from average.

The hairstylist threatened to quit the show because she was already head over heels for the former NFL player just 12 days into filming, Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30. Dale unsurprisingly also won Clare’s first impression rose.

The former Green Bay Packers player was “looking for a serious relationship” before coming on the show, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

“He’s definitely a lovable guy. He’s open for anything and everything. I think his intentions for going on the show are just to give it a try,” added the insider. “He goes into things with an open heart, and [if] anything that comes [from] it, he’s cool with … He’s got one of the biggest hearts.”

Who Is the Bachelorette?

Tayshia, 29, stepped in for Clare to finish out the season. Producers are planning to “match [her] up with the bachelors who are left,” an insider exclusively dished to Life & Style.

Although fans were excited to see an older lead with the Bachelor Winter Games alum, viewers are in for a great season with Tayshia.

Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti previously told Life & Style she thinks the Bachelor in Paradise alum is a “really good” choice for Bachelorette. “I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre,’” added Ashley.

Will It Be the Same Contestants?

This season is also unprecedented because filming is happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was postponed from March to July and is now being shot at one location — the La Quinta Resort in La Quinta, California. Clare, the contestants and production arrived at the hotel in early July and quarantined before filming began.

“Execs hope the guys will still want to participate” with Tayshia because “it took them time to test them all for COVID and they’ve already been quarantined at the resort,” the insider said.

The contestants were only a couple of weeks into season 16 — and the majority probably hadn’t formed a strong connection with Clare yet. So, it’s likely most, if not all, will be excited to participate for a second chance at love with Tayshia.

Where Do Clare and Dale Stand Today?

The pair are engaged but will most likely have to stay in hiding to avoid spoilers until the season airs later this fall.

The reality pair further confirmed their relationship status via social media. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Clare’s De Facto Salon, where she works as a stylist in Sacramento, follows Dale. The athlete’s account is set to private, so he has to approve every new follower. Considering contestants don’t have access to their phones while filming, it’s suspicious that he was able to approve her workplace.

Does Tayshia Find Love?

It’s unclear how many contestants were left when Tayshia stepped in. If they were only on week 2 or 3 of filming, there could be about 15 handsome bachelors left. Hopefully, she makes a connection.

What Else Do We Know?

Former Bachelor contestant Hannah Ann Sluss was photographed arriving at La Quinta Resort on August 4 with a large suitcase in tow. Even stranger, fans noticed former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s Instagram Stories seemingly matched the hotel, which means she’s also on location.

“This season is so off the wall that absolutely anything and everything is on the table,” a source told Us Weekly about the reality stars popping up on location. “Producers continue to reach out to women from the franchise in an attempt to salvage a season that just might be the most dramatic ever.”

It’s unclear what role Hannah Ann and Becca will play in the season, but we can’t wait to see!