Bachelor Nation Reacts to Tayshia Adams as the New Bachelorette — Colton Underwood, Rachel Lindsay and More

It looks like Bachelor Nation is A-OK with the recent changes made to the Bachelorette season 16 lineup. Tayshia Adams will be stepping in for Clare Crawley, Life & Style exclusively revealed on July 31. While fans were no doubt excited to see Clare, 39, back on their television screens, her connection with contestant-turned-fiancé, Dale Moss, was too strong to deny!

As it stands, ABC has yet to announce their official gameplan. However, a source told Life & Style the producers hope to “match [Tayshia] up with the bachelors who are left,” from Clare’s group. “Execs hope the guys will still want to participate.”

Ultimately, season 16 of The Bachelorette has been a rollercoaster ride since day one. Initially, new episodes were slated to premiere in May, but Clare’s journey to find love was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Finally, by mid-July, filming began at the La Quinta Resort & Club in California … and within 12 days, the leading lady threatened to quit. By that point, Clare had already sent a few potential suitors home.

Thankfully, Tayshia is the perfect person to assume the role. Given her past experiences in the Bachelor franchise, the former contestant on Colton Underwood’s season definitely deserves another chance to find The One — and so many members of Bachelor Nation agree!

Ashley Iaconetti thinks Tayshia is a “really good” choice. “She is just so likable … she’s just pretty fantastic,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum previously told Life & Style. “I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre.’” Ashley’s husband, Jared Haibon, echoed her sentiment, adding, “Tayshia is a really good pick.”

Prior to being made the Bachelorette, Tayshia dealt with some drama during her time on Bachelor in Paradise in 2019. Basically, she was caught in a bit of a love triangle with Derek Peth and John Paul Jones.

After choosing John Paul Jones, things seemed picture-perfect between them … for a short time. First, the pair called it quits while they were still in Mexico. Then, after the show, they rekindled their connection for two months before splitting for good in October 2019. Here’s hoping Tayshia meets the guy of her dreams this time around!

