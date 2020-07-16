Reality All-Stars Here Are the Best Bachelorettes Of All Time to Get You Pumped for the New Season

We’re ready for Clare Crawley‘s season! Bachelor Nation is inching closer to meeting a whole new slew of men on The Bachelorette, and we can’t help but feel nostalgic about our favorite past leading ladies. There have been 14 seasons of the famed spinoff show and some ladies still hold a very special place in our reality TV hearts.

Season 16 started filming in July 2020 at a California resort after being postponed for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. Looking on the bright side, Clare said the extra time gave her an opportunity to think about the “message” she wanted to send as the newest leading lady.

“What is it that I want to share with women my age, women our age, women of any age, anybody? What is it that I really want to share to let them know that yeah, this is one of those positions that is very hard to be in, and I’m so honored to be in it, but more importantly, I want to be that woman for other people to see that we all go through pretty awful stuff sometimes, and sometimes other people, just what you see, whether it be on social media, whether it be what you hear publicly, is not always the case,” the Sacramento native said on Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin‘s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

Clare is sure to have an incredible season, and we can’t wait to watch her journey to find love unfold. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see some of our favorite leading ladies through the years!