In the name of love … and fashion. Of course, The Bachelorette’s finale is all about the engagement, but the leading ladies of past seasons definitely stole the show with their style game. There have been some pretty over-the-top dazzling looks served through the years during each proposal. Cary Fetman is the stylist behind these gorgeous gowns, and he has picked some real winners. While love is great, an unforgettable style moment lasts a lifetime, right?

Of course, the glamorous looks on the reality dating show don’t come together by magic. Each Bachelor and Bachelorette goes through a “three-day fitting” to determine “everything” they’ll wear throughout the season, Cary explained to Entertainment Weekly in 2019. However, transporting the clothes is a feat in itself.

“I am the man that walks through the airport with all those suitcases. On a season [of The Bachelorette], I have probably like 14 suitcases with me,” the fashion guru continued. “Don’t forget, it’s everything … if we’re going where we know he has a ski date, it’s ski clothes. When we’re traveling someplace cold, it’s a winter coat, a summer coat, you go from one climate to the other.”

Of course, between different climates and locations, you can’t plan for *everything* in the fashion department. “During Rachel [Lindsay]’s finale, she was looking stunning,” Cary recalled about season 13. “She was wearing a $40,000 dress, feeling gorgeous, and all of a sudden, [there was] a windstorm at that last second. It was insane. I’m watching sequins and hand-beaded crystals flying off and just threads blowing in the wind. A tree was falling over. There’s nothing you can do, you just keep shooting. You can’t stop — you could never recapture that moment of real life, so you just roll.”

Even with twists and turns, every Bachelorette is dressed to perfection. The designers even make special adjustments so each leading lady looks her best. Clare Crawley’s stunning white Randi Rahm gown that she wore during her midseason engagement to Dale Moss was altered from the original to create a major fashion moment fans will never forget.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Originally, it was a full back dress, and we decided to open up the back to give it even more of a spectacular look,” a rep for the House of Rahm told Life & Style about Clare’s season 16 dress. “When you film it is great that a dress has a 360 value, and we felt this would really make her shine

Keep scrolling to see all of the best Bachelorette finale looks!