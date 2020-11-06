They both fell fast. Engaged Bachelorette star Dale Moss revealed exactly when he felt his fiancée Clare Crawley was The One — and it turns out the former NFL player had feelings for the hairstylist “after the first night” he met her.

“After we had our first group date, in my mind and in my heart, everything was already written,” the 32-year-old said while appearing on Good Morning America with his future wife, 39, via livestream on Friday, November 6. “So everything after the fact validated that, and I knew in my heart that it was gonna be her and I at the end of the day.”

Despite getting a lot of backlash from viewers about how quickly the pair fell in love, proposing “was never a question” for Dale — and neither was the timing.

“I said from the beginning, there was never a time I wouldn’t be there for you,” the athlete told his wife-to-be. “And my heart was so full and I knew exactly what I wanted to do. So, never a second thought. If you see in that episode, we’re so relaxed and we’re so calm together, and we knew in that moment we were exactly where we were meant to be.”

Life & Style broke the news in July that Clare “threatened to quit” the ABC dating competition series after only 12 days of shooting because she “fell in love” with Dale. In early August, Life & Style exclusively confirmed the pair were engaged. During week 4 of the series, which aired on Thursday, November 5, the South Dakota native got down on one knee and asked Clare to be his wife.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Clearly, this dynamic duo is still going strong months after filming. The couple is “still very much together and in love,” a source revealed to Life & Style ahead of The Bachelorette premiere last month. The Sacramento native and her beau were “keeping their relationship off the radar” in an effort to avoid spoilers, but now that their engagement is one of the hottest topics in Hollywood, we imagine we’ll be seeing a lot more of them together IRL.