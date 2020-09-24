Happily ever after! Clare Crawley and Dale Moss are “still very much together and in love” following filming for season 16 of The Bachelorette, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

Because the new season of the hit ABC series doesn’t air until Tuesday, October 13, the couple is “keeping their relationship off the radar,” adds the insider. “But they speak all the time and are going strong.” It’s no secret that Clare, 39, put everything on the line — most notably, her role as the Bachelorette — to be with 32-year-old Dale.

After just 12 days of filming, the California native “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show because she had already fallen in love,” a separate source told Life & Style in July. By August, Life & Style exclusively learned that Clare and the professional football player are already engaged.

While many members of Bachelor Nation like Corinne Olympios and Ashley Iaconetti believe that Clare didn’t give the other contestants a fair shot, dating expert Maria Sullivan thinks otherwise. “It is definitely possible for people to find their soulmate after only knowing each other for a couple of weeks,” the Vice President of dating.com previously explained to Life & Style.

“It doesn’t happen too often but sometimes when a single meets the right person, they just know it is who they were meant to spend the rest of their life with,” Maria continued. “More times than not, couples will experience lust within the first weeks of a relationship and confuse it for love. However, there are some people that know what they want in a partner and fall in love as soon as they find someone that checks all their boxes.”

Additionally, Maria revealed that “previous partners” can show a person “exactly what they like and don’t like.” Considering Clare’s experience with Juan Pablo Galavis on season 18 of The Bachelor, it’s likely that logic applies to her.

During the season finale in 2014, Juan Pablo, 39, ended up choosing contestant Nikki Ferrell over Clare, which resulted in a heated exchange. “I thought I knew what kind of man you were,” she told the former athlete at the time. “I lost respect for you. What you just made me go through … I would never want my children [to have] a father like you.”

With Clare and Dale’s fairytale ending on lock, ABC has brought in Bachelor alum Tayshia Adams to share The Bachelorette spotlight. Be sure to catch all the juicy developments during the season 16 premiere on Tuesday, October 13, on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET.

