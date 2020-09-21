Clare Crawley Isn’t the First Bachelor Nation Quitter! See Other Contestants Who Sent Themselves Home

Clare Crawley shook fans and the production team alike when “she told producers she no longer wanted to participate” in The Bachelorette because she had “already fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss, Life & Style revealed in late July 2020. Though it’s unprecedented for a lead to bail on the show, Clare is far from the first Bachelor Nation star to send herself home early.

As a matter of fact, this isn’t even the first time Clare herself chose to leave a show before she was sent home or production ended. In season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2014, Clare quickly struck up a serious romance with Zack Kalter. However, another contestant, AshLee Frazier, caused drama when she told Zack about Clare and Juan Pablo Galavis’ romp in the ocean on The Bachelor. While Zack didn’t care, Clare was frustrated that he didn’t defend or tell her about it, and that she instead heard from other girls in the house. Clare later told Zack she was quitting and left the show in week 5.

Four years later in 2018, Clare returned to Bachelor Nation on Bachelor Winter Games, a spinoff that aligned with the winter Olympics. While there, Clare struck up romances with two international hunks: Benoit Beausejour-Savard and Christian Rauch. Eventually, she cut things off with the hot Canadian to focus on Christian, but that soon soured when he confronted her for ditching him in the jacuzzi and said she was “a pretty woman, but not more.”

“I let an amazing man walk away, and it’s like, for so many years I’ve let the wrong guys in that are the jerks, and I always end up alone,” Clare cried. Eventually, she quit the show, but soon reconnected with Benoit offscreen. The couple got engaged on After the Final Rose, but later went their separate ways.

It seems like Clare finally found The One after she was announced as the next Bachelorette for 2020. The beauty filmed for less than two weeks before realizing Dale is the person she’s meant to be with, and she didn’t want to stick around to let other guys cloud her judgment.

Though Clare and Dale are over the moon and even quickly got engaged, the split left the production team “blindsided” and “scrambling to figure out what to do.” Luckily it sounds like Tayshia Adams was ready to step in and finish out the season with her own love journey!

For more Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestants that quit the show and send themselves home early, scroll through the gallery below.