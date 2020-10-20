He’s a catch! Clare Crawley’s Bachelorette contestant Jason Foster was a pro football player, who has since retired and is ready to find love.

The 31-year-old former offensive lineman played for the Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his career after graduating from the University of Rhode Island. He then played in the Canadian Football League before walking away from his career in football for good 2016.

“After suffering too many concussions on the field, [he] decided to prioritize his health and change the direction of his life,” Jason’s ABC bio explains. He has “lost 120 pounds” since his time on the field and now has a new career in “IT staffing and solutions.”

The Virginia native reflected on his time as a pro athlete, when he had a very different lifestyle in July 2019. “As NFL Training Camp begins this week, I look back on my times and how I was able to participate and do my best to compete with the best athletes in the world (I was not one of them),” he wrote on Instagram. “I was very grateful for those chances and able to play the game I loved. And for [it] allowing me to look all of 326 [pounds] of bacon fat, pork sausage, Ben & Jerry’s [and] athletic flab.”

Jason made a splash on night one when he stepped out of the limo with a faux pregnant belly, emulating what Clare did when she arrived on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014.

The contestant definitely seems like he has a good sense of humor and is down for a little adventure. “The face you make when you realize, welp, here we go, I went on The Bachelorette, and I have no idea what the hell I’m doing. But let’s enjoy the ride and see where it goes. I hope you all enjoy this season!” he wrote via Instagram on October 14, one day after season 16’s premiere.

As far as what he’s looking for in a partner, “Jason wants a woman who can keep up with his big personality,” according to his bio. “She has to have a great sense of humor and an amazing laugh. Jason hopes to meet a woman who can handle his sarcasm and put him in his place when he needs to be checked.”

Good luck, Jason! If you can’t wait to see how season 16 ends, see spoilers here.