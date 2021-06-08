There are several suitors to keep an eye on during the Monday, June 7, premiere of ABC’s The Bachelorette. While Katie Thurston is going to have 29 hunks plus one mystery man to choose from, contestant Greg Grippo has already become one to watch in her search for love.

In her ABC bio, Katie says that she is “adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life.” Greg sounds like a good match, as he thinks the “perfect first date would be something active like riding bikes, dancing or going to a concert,” while also noting that he “wants to travel the world.” That sure sounds like an “adventurous” and “daring” candidate for Katie’s love!

When it comes to Katie, 30, wanting a man with whom she can “build a life,” Greg is looking for the same thing in a partner. The 27-year-old says in his bio that he’s “serious about wanting to settle down,” and “wants to find someone he can grow old with and treat like a queen.” We have a feeling Greg is going to totally make Katie swoon!

To learn more about Greg, including his job, hometown and hopes for his future, keep reading!

Greg is from New Jersey and works in marketing

He hails from the town of Edison, and spends a great deal of time working and playing in the Garden State. He’s seen in Instagram photos going on bike rides through the town of Spring Lake, near the Jersey Shore, as well as hanging out with friends and family in nearby Asbury Park. For work, Greg is employed as a marketing sales representative.

Greg loves kids and wants six children

Hopefully, Katie has dreams of a large family, because Greg sure does! In his ABC bio, it notes that ” Greg wants to travel the world with his wife before having kids, of which he says he wants to have at least six!” His Instagram page shows plenty of photos of Greg looking adorable with his nieces and nephews, including taking toddler Ollie out for a bike ride.

Greg is an animal lover.

He’s seen in an Instagram photo from March 17, 2020 with his large, tan mix-breed dog Dal, with whom he spent home lockdown. Greg shared a selfie on the sofa with one arm lovingly around his pooch. “Quarantine day 2: Dal has had enough of me and my rom coms,” he wrote in the caption.

Greg is sensitive and not afraid to cry.

He wasn’t joking about watching rom-coms. In his bio, Greg says that he is “kind, vulnerable and serious about wanting to settle down,” as well as being “a hopeless romantic.” One of the three key bullet points to know about him in his Bachelorette bio reads, “Greg is not afraid to admit that he cries during movies.” Aww, what a sweetheart!

Greg’s role models when it comes to love are his parents.

As if everything so far isn’t enough to make Greg seem too good to be true, he wants to find a partner whom he can love for the rest of his life, just like his parents did. “Greg is also extremely close with his family and says his parents set his definition of #romancegoals. Thanks to their love, the standards for what a successful marriage looks like are sky high,” his bio reads. If Katie wants to find a husband who will always be there for her, it sounds like Greg is the perfect candidate!