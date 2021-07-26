Everything You Need to Know About Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston — Job, Franchise History and More

Making her mark! Katie Thurston has been killing it as season 17’s Bachelorette following her stint on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor.

The 30-year-old fan favorite will be the leading lady until her season finale in August 2021. Fellow Bachelor contestant Michelle Young will lead season 18 coming later this fall.

To learn more about Katie, including her job, height, hometown and history with the franchise, keep reading!

What is Katie Thurston’s Job?

Before leaving her native Washington to compete on season 25 of The Bachelor, Katie worked as a bank marketing manager. From the sound of it, she was pretty serious about her job, too. Katie’s Bachelor bio said she’s “looking for a mature man who has ambitions to succeed in everything he does, both personally and professionally.” Here’s hoping her upcoming contestants fit the bill!

However, Katie Thurston also went viral on TikTok:

In May 2020, Katie briefly became a star on the video-sharing app after uploading a “story time” in which she recalled a pretty embarrassing moment from two years ago. “Hang with me if you want to hear about how I s–t myself at work,” Katie told followers before explaining what happened after drinking an iced coffee while on the Keto Diet.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

How Tall Is Katie Thurston?

Katie looks super petite with her contestants, but it’s safe to say most of the men are relatively tall. Multiple outlets reported that the leading lady stands around 5-foot-4.

Katie Thurston lost her father in 2012:

During a candid conversation with fellow Bachelor contestant Sarah Trott — who revealed that her dad suffers from ALS — Katie revealed that her father died nine years ago.

The women shared a heartfelt moment in which Katie encouraged Sarah to do what was best for her, even if it meant leaving the show.

“I understand that more than I would like to,” she said when Sarah expressed regret about leaving her family. “I missed out on my goodbye to my dad. I would never want that for you.”

Katie has not offered any further details about her father’s death.

Katie Thurston is ‘serious’ about finding love:

In her official Bachelor biography, Katie said she’s “the most loving and committed partner anyone could ask for.”

The brunette beauty, who was eliminated from The Bachelor during week 6, “needs a man who can laugh along with her” but also wants someone who can laugh at her, because she’s a “witty storyteller.”

After her debut to Bachelor Nation on night one, fans know she has a sense of humor since she brought her vibrator with her while stepping out of the limo. Her official ABC Bachelorette profile describes the brunette beauty as, “Unapologetically herself, Katie is adventurous, daring and ready for a man with whom she can build a life.”

During week 1 of The Bachelorette, Katie shared the three things she’s looking for in a partner. “He’s got to be silly. He has to be kind. And he has to be passionate about what he’s doing in life,” she said.

Katie Thurston is anti-bullying:

As Bachelor fans know, there was a lot of in-house drama during Matt’s season. So much so, Katie stepped in to put a stop to it. “I want to remind everyone to stay classy in this process because we don’t know our stories,” she said during week 3.

“If you’re being a bitch, I’m going to tell you you’re being a bitch,” she said during a January episode of season 25. In addition, she encouraged Matt to confront the bullying in the house after Anna Redman spread a rumor about Brittany Galvin being an “escort,” which was completely false. Anna has since apologized and the ladies have buried the hatchet.