Bringing the drama! Bachelor contestant Anna Redman butts heads with Brittany Galvin during Matt James’ season. Who is the blonde beauty vying for the leading man’s heart? Learn more about her and why she’s being called the “villain” of season 25.

Does Anna Know Brittany Personally?

During week 4’s episode on Monday, January 25, Anna, 24, accuses Brittany, 23, of being an “escort” and “entertaining men for money.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Both ladies hail from Chicago, but do not follow each other on Instagram. So, it’s unclear how closely their paths actually crossed before appearing on the reality dating show together. Brittany, who works as a model and has been signed with Wilhelmina Models since 2019, has not publicly responded to Anna’s claims.

Although Anna seemingly goes the hardest on Brittany, the Bachelor Nation newcomer also ruffles some feathers when she makes out with Matt, 29, as soon as she steps out of the limo. In addition, she teases the other ladies that producers saved “the best for last” with her late arrival. Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young and Ryan Claytor also join Brittany as new contestants along with former Bachelor contestant Heather Martin, who previously appeared on Colton Underwood’s season.

What Is Anna’s Job?

After attending Loyola University in Chicago, Anna, who is originally from a small town in Minnesota, began working as a copywriter at Havas advertising agency in the Windy City. She now works for a company called Rational in the same capacity. However, her dream job is “writing screenplays for Hallmark movies,” according to her ABC bio.

What Kind of Guy Is She Interested In?

“She is looking for a man who will take her as the open book that she is— the good, the bad and the ugly,” says her ABC bio. It seems as though the city chick will be showing *all* the sides of her personality during her appearance on the reality franchise.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“She wants a man who wants to have a family just as much as she does, and who will have no problem being open and honest in communication,” continues her bio. “Due to her Gemini vibes, she needs someone who is a match for her intellect but will also always want to keep life fun. Oh … and her dream guy must enjoy doing puzzles with her!”

Will Matt fall for Anna? If you can’t wait to see how the season unfolds, see spoilers here!