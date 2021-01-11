So Handsome! Matt James’ Best Looks From Season 25 of ‘The Bachelor’ So Far

What a man! Season 25 of The Bachelor premiered on January 4 and already, America is falling in love with Matt James. Not only is the leading man attractive, compassionate and intelligent, but he’s also a snappy dresser.

As Matt’s contestants introduced themselves to the 29-year-old North Carolina native, he sported a black tuxedo that would make Chuck Bass from Gossip Girl blush. The jacket — which, unsurprisingly, fit like a glove — was velvet with satin lapels.

To top the look off, Matt added a bow tie, white pocket square and some seriously shiny dress shoes. If that’s what he’s serving on Night 1, we definitely look forward to seeing what the rest of the season holds.

Of course, Tyler Cameron‘s BFF isn’t there to just show off his swagger. Matt, who has admittedly never been in love, is looking for The One. “It’s not that he hasn’t said ‘I love you’ before. I think the problem with him is he realized being the Bachelor, he had never fully understood what it means,” longtime host Chris Harrison told Us Weekly in a November 2020 interview.

“He didn’t understand the weight of it — and now, I think this has really opened [his] eyes and one thing about the Bachelor or Bachelorette — you can ask any of them — it changes you. He is a different man than when he came to us in and he got really a crash course because he didn’t get the few steps of being on the show,” Chris 49, continued. “He really just ripped the Band-Aid off and sometimes, that hurts a little bit. So, I think he had a bit of a rude awakening of the man he is, the way he loves [and] what love means to him.”

Thankfully, no matter how bumpy things get in the weeks to come, Chris assured viewers of Matt’s “amazing journey.”

