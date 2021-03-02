What Happened on ‘Women Tell All’ With Bachelor Matt James? The Biggest Moments

What a night! Bachelor Matt James was in the hot seat during the Women Tell All special on Monday, March 1, and the season 25 contestants brought their own drama, too.

15 of the original 32 women were present for the event. Notably missing was Sarah Trott, a popular contestant who self-eliminated during week 3. However, most of the usual suspects were in attendance, including Serena Pitt, Kit Keenan, Katie Thurston, Victoria Larson, Brittany Galvin, Anna Redman, Abigail Heringer and Pieper James.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Women Tell All special was filmed almost a month ago, and the controversy surrounding Rachael Kirkconnell’s past racist and insensitive social media posts was not addressed. Considering she’s one of the final three contestants along with Michelle Young and Bri Springs, it’s more likely the situation will be talked about during After the Final Rose.

Matt released his own statement on February 22 addressing the “incredibly disappointing photos” of Rachael and Chris Harrison’s controversial Extra interview with Rachel Lindsay that followed.

“The reality is that I’m learning about these situations in real time, and it has been devastating and heartbreaking, to put it bluntly,” the leading man wrote via Instagram. He added that the reality dating franchise has “fallen short on addressing” the much “larger issue” of inclusion.

Hours before WTA aired, The Bachelor released an official statement condemning those who were bullying Rachel after the season 13 star deleted her Instagram in the wake of Chris stepping back from hosting the franchise.

“As executive producers of The Bachelor franchise, we would like to make it perfectly clear that any harassment directed toward Rachel Lindsay in the aftermath of her interview with Chris Harrison is completely inexcusable,” the statement began. “Rachel has received an unimaginable amount of hate and has been subjected to severe online bullying, which more often than not, has been rooted in racism. That is totally unacceptable. Rachel has been an incredible advocate for our cast, and we are grateful that she has worked tirelessly toward racial equity and inclusion.”

The Women Tell All seems like it’s just the beginning of what’s to come. Keep scrolling to see the biggest moments.