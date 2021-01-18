Is it just us, or is Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor especially steamy? We suspect after months of quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, plus the two weeks of quarantining at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort prior to filming, made the leading man and his contestants a bit, er, overstimulated.

Take Katie Thurston on Night 1, for example. The Washington native brought her vibrator along for the ride … literally. Following her limo entrance, Katie kept the sex toy behind her back as she expressed to Matt, 29, how lonely isolation had been.

At first, it seemed like Katie might cry, but then she pulled the device out — yes, ABC 100 percent censored it — and explained it got her through the tough times. Unsurprisingly, Matt was very amused! “It was a great icebreaker!” the North Carolina native told Refinery29 following the season 25 premiere on Monday, January 4. “It takes a lot of balls to do something like that. She’s super confident and I respected it. I wasn’t upset about it.”

Now, let’s talk kissing scenes! With so many smart, talented and beautiful women vying for his heart, we’re not surprised to see Matt getting his smooch on left and right. That said, the former college athlete does have a particularly unusual quirk when he makes out with someone, and of course, it didn’t take viewers long to notice.

“YOOOOO WHY ARE UR EYES OPEN BRO,” one fan tweeted during episode 2 on Monday, January 12. In fairness, Matt’s eyes weren’t just a little open while kissing contestant Lauren Maddox— they were wide open! “Ayyyyoooo [Matt James], what we got going on over here?” his longtime BFF and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron replied, along with three laughing emojis.

As always, Matt was a good sport about it. “Gotta make sure no one sneaking up on us!” the ABC Food Tours cofounder responded. “When your eyes are closed … ANYTHING can happen! It’s for both of our protection.”

Well played, Matt, well played.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the steamiest moments on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor so far.