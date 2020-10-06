It’s (almost) time! Matt James’ Bachelor contestants for season 25 are gorgeous. The eligible ladies who will be meeting the former football player were announced by ABC on Tuesday, October 6.

It appears the new season is on track to premiere in January, when the reality dating show customarily begins airing, despite the fourth-month delay in filming season 16 of The Bachelorette. Matt, 28, arrived at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania, to begin filming on September 22, according to the New York resident’s social media.

“See y’all in a few months,” he wrote with a peace sign emoji on his Instagram Story while tagging the east coast resort.

Much like Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, it appears The Bachelor will be filming in one location due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Every member of the cast and crew will most likely be required to go through a quarantining process and receive regular COVID-19 screenings.

Matt, who was previously cast as a contestant on Clare’s season, was announced as the first Black Bachelor in franchise history back in June, before season 16 even began filming.

“It’s an honor, you know,” the Wake Forest alum said on Good Morning America following the big announcement. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me. Hopefully, when people invite me into their homes on Monday night, they’ll see I’m not much different than them and see diverse love stories are beautiful.”

Although he is no longer vying for the Sacramento native’s heart as originally planned, he noted he is “looking forward to meeting [Clare] eventually.” However, he added that he definitely knows what he wants in a potential partner.

Matt is “looking for qualities” that his “mom embodies,” which includes a woman who is “selfless, honest, caring [and] compassionate.”

He added, “Those are qualities found in women all shape, sizes and races, and it’s not a black or white thing. So, I’m hoping that when that limo pulls up there is a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

Will one of these lucky ladies win Matt’s heart? Time will tell! Keep scrolling to see all the contestants for season 25.