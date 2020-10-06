It’s on … again? Bachelor star Matt James apparently already dated contestant Madison Nelson prior to her appearing on season 25. What’s the scoop on the pair’s romantic history? Keep reading to find out!

The 27-year-old contestant reportedly dated the leading man, 28, “last summer” while his Bachelor Nation pal Tyler Cameron was involved with model Gigi Hadid, according to Reality Steve. The TV blogger said Matt and Madison “were together for at least a couple months.”

ABC

The Bachelor Nation newcomer’s hometown is listed as Granger, Indiana, and it’s unclear how she and Matt could have crossed paths. However, it’s possible she could have relocated to the Big Apple, where the former football player currently lives with Tyler, within the last few years, or they have a mutual friend who introduced them. Her Instagram account is currently private, which is common for everyone participating on a Bachelor show.

In October 2019, Tyler, 27, and Gigi, 25, split after a whirlwind two-month-long fling. They were first spotted hanging out in August and were photographed together various times around NYC. The model rekindled things with her longtime off-and-on boyfriend Zayn Malik in December of that year, and they welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in September 2020.

If Matt and Madison dated around this time frame, her competing as a contestant comes nearly a year after their uncoupling. Time will tell whether that puts her at a major advantage or disadvantage.

The North Carolina native dished a bit about what type of woman he will be looking for on his journey to find love during an appearance on Good Morning America in June shortly after he was announced as the first Black Bachelor in franchise history.

He’s hoping his future partner will have the same “qualities” that his “mom embodies,” which is someone who is “selfless, honest, caring [and] compassionate.” He added, “Those are qualities found in women all shape, sizes and races, and it’s not a black or white thing. So, I’m hoping that when that limo pulls up there is a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

All is fair in love and Bachelor Nation, right?