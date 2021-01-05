Who Went Home on ‘The Bachelor’ Last Night? See Who Matt James Eliminated During First Rose Ceremony

It’s on! Matt James’ journey on The Bachelor kicked off on January 4. The leading man formed strong connections and made tough decisions from the get-go of season 25.

Matt, 29, was named as the first Black Bachelor in franchise history back in June. Surprisingly, he had previously never appeared on any Bachelor Nation show.

The real estate analyst was connected to the Bachelor world through BFF and NYC roommate Tyler Cameron, and he was cast as a contestant for Clare Crawley’s season in March. However, he was bumped up to leading man prior to The Bachelorette being filmed in July after it was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt admitted he had apprehensions about going on the show since he never went through the process personally. “Well, I’ve seen it work out for people in the past, and I reached out to those people. Because as someone who has never been a part of that, there’s gotta be some skepticism,” he told Good Morning America before the premiere on January 4. “They reassured me to just be myself and trust the process and to be open and vulnerable, and that’s what I did.”

His season promised to deliver drama right off the bat, considering the Wake Forest grad confessed he had “never been in love” before. To make his journey even more interesting, nearly 40 contestants were initially announced for season 25. Like season 16 of The Bachelorette, Matt’s season was filmed entirely at one location — the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania.

ABC executive Rob Mills told Variety the surplus of contestants was due to health concerns with COVID-19. “We brought all these women out just in case any of them tested positive,” the reality exec said. “You just never know, so we always have alternates. Maybe next time, we don’t have to bring in as many people.”

Matt told Good Morning America in June he’s “looking for qualities” his “mom embodies,” such as being “selfless, honest, caring [and] compassionate.”

“Those are qualities found in women all shape, sizes and races, and it’s not a Black or white thing,” he continued. “So, I’m hoping that when that limo pulls up there is a lot of diversity, and I see every type of woman coming out of that limo.”

We hope Matt finds love! Until then, see who got eliminated during season 25 so far.