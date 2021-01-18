Close-knit crew! Bachelor contestant Bri Springs was raised by a single mom with the help of her grandmother, and they shaped her into the incredible woman she is today. Learn more about her family as she competes on Matt James’ season.

The 24-year-old told the leading man, 29, during their week 2 one-on-one date that her mom, LaLa, became pregnant with her at just 13 years old. “It’s just been me my whole life — me and my mom,” Bri explained, while noting her mom didn’t date for a long time after giving birth to her.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Bri, who works as a communications manager at a high-profile social media company, became who she is today thanks to the strong women in her life. “She was raised by her mother and grandmother who made countless sacrifices to give her a fighting shot at having a successful life,” her ABC bio reads. “For this reason, Bri has always outworked everyone around her because she learned early on that everything in life was earned not promised.”

It’s clear Bri’s mom kept her priorities laser-focused on bringing up her daughter during her formative years. “Feminist raising feminists,” LaLa’s Instagram bio says. Now that her lookalike daughter is fully grown, the proud mom is beginning a new chapter in her life. LaLa is engaged and expecting another child. As for Bri’s father, the contestant told Matt her dad was absent during most of her life, but she now has a relationship with him.

That being said, all the pieces in Bri’s life are aligned and she’s ready to find her forever love … possibly with the real estate analyst!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Bri describes herself as very laid-back and someone who is not embarrassed easily. She says that she is always the alpha in the relationship but would love to find someone who can challenge her and keep life interesting and exciting,” her bio explains. “It’s very rare that she spends a weekend indoors and not outside hiking or hanging at the park and nearby beaches. One day, Bri hopes to have two or three kids of her own.”

Whether she ends up with Matt during the finale or not, we have a feeling Bri won’t be on the market for long! If you can’t wait to see what happens during season 25, see spoilers here.