Beauty, brains and brawn … yep, Matt James really does have it all! From here on out, the season 25 Bachelor will be regarded as a reality TV star, however, in his everyday life, Matt has quite an impressive job. To find out what he does for a living, keep reading.

Matt James attended Wake Forest University:

While studying in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Matt, 29, majored in economics. He also played for his college’s football team. After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in 2015, the Raleigh native took a gap year to try his hand at going pro.

Despite his talents, Matt was turned down by NFL teams the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints. Thankfully, he had his education to rely on! Matt’s first job was as a banking analyst at PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Matt James works in New York City:

After leaving Pennsylvania, Tyler Cameron‘s best friend moved to The Big Apple. Nowadays, Matt works as a research analyst at a commercial real estate company called CBRE.

Matt James and Tyler Cameron started a non-profit:

Yes, you can add “charitable” to Matt’s many admirable qualities. The BFFs, who met while playing football together at Wake Forest, started ABC Food Tours in New York City, an organization that takes groups of kids from underserved elementary schools to restaurants in their communities.

“I think we don’t realize the impact that we’re having with these kids,” Tyler, 27, told People in August 2019. “A lot of these kids suffer from homelessness, a lot of them live in the shelters. Lots of these kids just don’t ever get the opportunity to go eat at a restaurant. We want these kids to see everything. We want them to see what the city has to offer and what different cultures are like.”

Matt and Tyler are so dedicated to ABC Food Tours that many of the trips are personally funded. “We love eating at these places and we know how difficult it is to stay afloat, so we never ask for anything,” the leading man added. “For the most part we pay for everything, and a lot of it is funded by the donations that people give on our website and then independently by Tyler and myself.”

In conclusion: The 32 women competing for Matt’s heart are very lucky!

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.