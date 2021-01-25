Before Chelsea Vaughn stepped foot onto the Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania to compete for Matt James‘ heart during The Bachelor season 25, she was walking the Paris Fashion Week runways.

The 28-year-old contestant took a huge risk when it came to quitting her job and pursuing modeling, according to her Bachelor bio. Now, she’s gearing up for a shot at love! Here’s what you need to know about Chelsea as she continues to wow Bachelor Nation.

Chelsea’s Dating History Is Surprising

Chris Harrison may have referred to Chelsea as a “tall drink of water” while introducing the season 25 contestants in December 2020, but she still has limited experience when it comes to dating. In her Bachelor bio, it was revealed that Chelsea’s “dating life was pretty nonexistent until she was in college.” Then she entered into a long-term relationship that lasted for five years. She was single for a year and a half before going on the ABC reality show.

“Now that she has spent some time playing the field, she says she has a clearer idea of what she wants out of a relationship,” her bio reads.

She Keeps It Real

When introducing Chelsea to Bachelor viewers, the show’s 49-year-old host also called her “one of the realest women” on season 25, noting that she has “depth” and is “very sincere.”

She’s Connected to Some Major Fashion Brands

As a model, Chelsea has walked for some huge fashion houses during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks. Past Instagram posts show the newfound reality star walking down the runway for Portia & Scarlett, Torannce, Temraza, House of Campbell, Sania Maskatiya and more. She’s signed to the MMG Modeling Agency.

2020 Was ‘Not the Worst’ Year of Her Life

While reflecting on her 2020 in an Instagram post, Chelsea told her thousands of Instagram followers that amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic “the quarantine made way for opportunities that never would have been presented to me otherwise. It forced me out of my comfort zone, forced me to reflect and, most importantly, forced me to grow as a person.” The Brooklyn-based fashionista is looking forward to all the “adventures 2021 brings,” and Bachelor viewers are looking forward to seeing her on the show!

New episodes of The Bachelor air on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Check out our season 25 spoilers here.