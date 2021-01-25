Spoilers, Please! Breaking Down Matt James' Final 4 on 'The Bachelor'

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Are you too impatient to find out how Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor ends? No worries. We’ve got you covered. Thanks to popular blogger Reality Steve, major spoilers about the leading man’s final four, final two and even who he ends up with are already available. To learn more, keep reading!

Who’s in Matt James’ final four?

The North Carolina native’s season will come down to Serena Pitt, Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell. All four of the contestants will go on hometown dates with Matt.

We know what you must be thinking, where is Abigail Heringer? After all, she received Matt’s first impression rose on Night 1 and the pair seemed to have a really tight connection. According to Reality Steve, Abigail gets sent home just before hometown dates.

Who’s in Matt James’ final two?

Sadly, Serena gets sent home following her hometown date with Matt. Later, Bri is eliminated after her overnight date with Matt, making his final two contestants Michelle and Rachael.

Who does Matt James end up with?

*Drum roll, please.* “Matt chose Rachael and is still with her,” Reality Steve wrote. However, he doesn’t know whether or not they’re engaged. In addition to Reality Steve’s reporting, a Bachelor fan account called BachSleuthers discovered a possible clue pointing to Rachael as the winner.

In January, Matt’s Spotify account revealed he was listening to Rachael’s “Night Drive” playlist. “Why would Matt be listening to the playlist of a girl he didn’t choose, and therefore wouldn’t be in contact with since the show ended? It really does look like a major slip on his part that he got caught on,” Reality Steve questioned after learning about the post.

Hmmm … that’s a good point!

What we do know for certain is that Matt’s season has a fairytale ending. “Matt is being Matt, and we’re going to get the Matt we all love. He’s extremely happy,” his BFF Tyler Cameron gushed during a December 2020 YouTube video. “He loves the girls. He spoke so highly of them. There are so many great girls; he says he’s really pushing himself to be vulnerable to put himself out there, and I think you’re going to get a great season and a great Matt.”

Be sure to tune in to new episodes of The Bachelor on ABC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET.