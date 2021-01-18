Home is where her heart is! Bachelor contestant Sarah Trott is a full-time caregiver to her dad, Tom Trott, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and she has been extremely open with Matt James about the close bond with her family during season 25. Learn more about the Trotts below.

The 24-year-old started her career in broadcast journalism as a TV anchor and reporter for local stations in Columbia, Missouri, and Palm Springs, California. In 2019, she left her job to help out her father following his Lou Gehrig’s disease diagnosis. However, she put her broadcasting chops to good use and launched her own podcast called “From Here to Where” and a personal blog.

Courtesy Sarah Trott/Instagram

“For someone who always planned to put a career first, this was a huge decision and transition for me to make. At the same time, I struggled to find other young women going through similar difficulties,” her personal website says about becoming a caregiver, which served as the inspiration for her podcast. “I couldn’t find many obvious resources or people my age who could relate to the issues I was going through.”

It’s clear from Sarah’s Instagram that her family is extremely close. In 2019, the Bachelor Nation babe participated in the Walk to Defeat ALS with her mom, Janice, and sister Lauren.

“This is the strongest man I know. My dad is tackling ALS Lou Gehrig’s Disease with such incredible resiliency, positivity and faith,” Sarah wrote on Instagram after her family banned together for the ALC event. “He’s been an inspiration to me, our family, friends, doctors, our community and even to strangers who meet him and are surprised to see how somehow who has lost so much can still offer a bright smile, endless optimism and his charming sense of humor. The way I now view challenges or daily struggles has completely shifted thanks to this man. We are truly blessed to have such an amazing support system around us.”

Sarah started off strong on The Bachelor and had an instant connection with Matt, 29. Chris Harrison previously teased that the broadcaster “catches very strong feelings” for the leading man “early” on, but drama is coming their way. The host described Sarah and Matt as having a very “up and down” relationship.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Sometimes … those that get that early attention, those that have that really initial, bright spark, it’s hard to continue that because obviously the Bachelor/Bachelorette then has to go elsewhere,” Chris explained while announcing the contestants in December. “They have to compartmentalize these relationships and that makes it really tough when you have that initial burst of energy. So, can Sarah keep that going? Can she sustain that? Or will it get the best of them? That we’ll have to see.”

No matter what happens with Matt, Sarah has a great support system at home!