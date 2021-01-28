Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin responded to the reaction she received after Anna Redman accused her of being an “escort” during Matt James’ season.

“Again, to make it clear, I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down,” the Bachelor Nation newbie, 23, said in a written statement on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, January 27. Brittany encouraged her followers to “keep sharing” their “powerful” stories with her, so she can “support” others.

Courtesy Brittany Galvin/Instagram

“Another thing I want to address … It’s 2021, you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans? Why are we still judging others?” she added. “Jealousy and hate really come out when others are doing better in life but why? Focus on yourself, and if you’re not happy with where you’re at, then work on yourself!”

Brittany said people have been asking why she “[cares] so much” about the rumors if they’re “not true.”

“If this happened to me in the real world, I’d brush it off because I know my truth,” she explained. “But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships?”

Lastly, the contestant seemingly defended Anna, 24, despite the Chicago resident being the root of the rumors in the house. “Yes, it was a s—ty thing to do, but let’s not destroy someone’s life over it,” Brittany wrote. “Bringing others down is exactly what I don’t want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.”

Anna, who said she “heard” Brittany is an “escort” and “entertains men for money” in Chicago, has not publicly responded to the situation currently unfolding on the show.

The drama between the ladies got so tense during week 4, contestant Katie Thurston called on Matt, 29, to address the “mean girl” vibe.

“There’s some pretty bad rumors starting about the new girls that literally could ruin their lives … I’m not even exaggerating,” Katie, 29, privately told the leading man. Matt’s response to the situation will play out during week 5’s episode on February 1.

Brittany ruffled feathers from the moment she entered the house. She — along with contestants Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young and Ryan Claytor — were brought in during week 4, and the other ladies were not happy with the late additions.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“So, you quarantined and then just stayed in your room as a back-up, and now you’re coming in as, like, a back-up because some girls left?” Victoria Larson said to Brittany, the first new woman to walk in.

Fortunately, the newcomer was not discouraged by the shade. “No, they just wanted to save the best for last,” she quipped.

It looks like Brittany is taking the high road!