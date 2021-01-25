It’s on! Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin is bringing the drama on Matt James’ season as one of the five new ladies to arrive during the Monday, January 25, episode. Learn more about her job, hometown and more!

Brittany’s Job Is a Point of Drama

The 23-year-old is accused of being an “escort” by the other women. “Well I’ve heard two different terms going around, I’ve heard ‘sugar baby’ and ‘escort,’” Katie Thurston can be seen saying in a promo. Contestant Anna Redman then adds, “She may be having a transactional relationship with wealthy men.” Brittany has not spoken publicly about these accusations.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Her career is listed as a model, and she’s been working with a prestigious agency for over a year. “I got signed with [Wilhelmina Models] about a year ago,” Brittany wrote via Instagram in September 2020. “Being a new face in the industry put a lot of pressure on getting myself exposure. The first few months, I really pushed and went to every casting and did test shoot after test shoot to fill my book. At one point I was doing [three] photoshoots and [two] castings in a day.

Reflecting back on that is incredibly rewarding to me because I’ve grown so much.”

She added, “To every person I’ve met/worked with along the way you’ve made an impact on me and my career. I am excited to see what this next year has in store!”

Brittany Loves to Travel

Originally from Chicago, Illinois, Brittany appears to spend a lot of time in New York City, according to her Instagram. However, it doesn’t seem like she sits still for too long. During the past year, she’s posted photos in California, Colorado, Dubai and South Africa.

According to her ABC bio, the contestant “dreams of moving” to the Big Apple permanently. It just so happens the former football player, 29, already resides in the Two Bridges neighborhood of Manhattan with roommate Tyler Cameron.

Will She Be a Good Match for Matt?

Brittany, who calls herself a “serial monogamist,” is looking for a man who won’t tie her down. “She describes herself as a social butterfly that, in a pre-COVID world, loves to go out and have a good time,” her ABC bio reads. “She can’t be with a man who won’t let her live her life, and says she has no time for unnecessary drama.”

She is looking for a partner who is “fun, mature and trusting,” and someone who is open to traveling the world with her.

More Drama to Come …

The other women in the house are not happy with five new arrivals during week 3. Along with Brittany, newcomers Catalina Morales, Kim Li, Michelle Young and Ryan Claytor also join the cast at the Nemacolin Resort. In addition, former Bachelor contestant Heather Martin from Colton Underwood’s season also appears for a chance at love with Matt.

Time will tell what the future holds for Matt and his ladies, but if you just can’t wait, see season 25 spoilers here!