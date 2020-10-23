Someone is making their mark on Matt James! *Warning! Spoilers Ahead* The Bachelor star, 30 — who is currently filming season 25 of the ABC series — reportedly gave contestant Abigail Heringer the coveted First Impression Rose, according to Reality Steve.

The 25-year-old contestant hails from Salem, Oregon. Abigail was born deaf and wears cochlear implants, according to the spoiler king. It seems the brunette beauty is the first contestant on a Bachelor Nation franchise with a hearing disability. Other than those details, however, we don’t know much about Matt’s first pick just yet.

That being said, we’ll find out more sooner than you think. The first season with a Black Bachelor is set to premiere in January 2021 — and it seems production is right on track. Filming is taking place at the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Farmington, Pennsylvania and began in late September.

Matt’s 43 contestants, including Abigail, were announced on October 6. Despite production on The Bachelorette being delayed four months and Bachelor in Paradise being scrapped entirely this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, all signs point to the original ABC dating series returning on schedule in January. ABC programming executive Robert Mills recently spoke about staying local versus traveling for Matt’s season, and how they learned from the social distancing protocols during Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams‘ season of The Bachelorette.

“It was nice to have a change of scenery, but beyond that, the protocols and everything are the same — we have a good system in place for as long as we’re in pandemic mode,” the exec explained to Variety in October. “There was a ton of learning from the season of Bachelorette that we were able to take and make this season of Bachelor even better. It is impressive — the bubble that they’ve devised is so fantastic. It really is the one way you can do it safely.”

It’s clear the real estate professional is thrilled to be joining the Bachelor Nation family. “It’s an honor, you know,” Matt gushed on Good Morning America after he was dubbed the new Bachelor in June. “I’m just going to lean into myself and how my mom raised me. Hopefully, when people invite me into their homes on Monday night, they’ll see I’m not much different than them and see diverse love stories are beautiful.”