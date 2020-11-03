Honesty hour! Tyler Cameron thinks pal Matt James “dodged a bullet” skipping Clare Crawley’s “disaster” season of The Bachelorette to become the new Bachelor.

“That boy dodged a bullet,” Tyler, 27, said to E! News about his NYC roommate, 28, in an interview published on Monday, November 2. “That boy is on his own. Just cause it’s a mess. It’s just a disaster. You know what I mean? It’s nothing about Clare. It’s a mess, you know? Just to be able to jump and skip and be the Bachelor, like who, I mean, of course, good for him, so I am very happy he’s not there.”

Matt is a close friend of the Bachelor Nation alum and was cast as a season 16 contestant back in March. Filming was then postponed for four months amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June, one month before Clare’s season began filming in California, the former football player was announced as the first Black Bachelor. It was one of the few times in franchise history where the leading man was chosen from someone who did not previously appear on the show.

That being said, Tyler, who previously competed on Hannah Brown’s season, acknowledged he “[doesn’t] know” Clare, 39, “as a person.”

“I don’t know who she is on or off-camera, you know?” the male model said. “But I think that’s very, you know, she has what she wants, she knows what she wants. She’s very decisive.”

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare wanted to “quit” filming just 12 days in because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss. Talk among production said days later the South Dakota native, 32, proposed to the leading lady, and they are now engaged. Tayshia Adams is stepping in as the Bachelorette to finish out the season. See more spoilers here!

The Sacramento native’s unconventional love story came with its fair share of drama. Viewers have watched the other contestants become increasingly frustrated about Clare and Dale’s strong bond. However, the ups and downs of season 16 may have been worth it because an insider told Life & Style in October that the reality couple are “still very much together and in love.”

The two are “keeping their relationship off the radar” to avoid spoilers, but they “speak all the time and are going strong,” added the insider.

It looks like Tyler is simply ready for Matt’s season to begin!