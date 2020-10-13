After nearly seven years of looking for love in the Bachelor franchise, Bachelorette Clare Crawley finally met her match in season 16 contestant Dale Moss. The best part? The reality TV couple is going strong to this day!

Clare, 39, and Dale, 32, are “still very much together and in love,” a source revealed to Life & Style ahead of The Bachelorette premiere on Tuesday, October 13. Because the season likely won’t be over until 2021, the California native and her beau are “keeping their relationship off the radar” but they “speak all the time.”

It’s no secret that Clare’s connection with the former NFL player was instantaneous. In fact, after just 12 days of filming, the successful hairstylist “told producers she no longer wanted to participate in the show because she had already fallen in love,” a separate insider told Life & Style in July.

A month later, talk among production was that Clare and Dale are engaged. Life & Style was the first to report the news on August 3. While many viewers and members of Bachelor Nation believe the pair moved too fast, an additional source assured Life & Style that Clare and Dale are “a great match” with plenty of common interests and values.

Dale “really cares about his family,” the insider noted. During quarantine for the coronavirus pandemic, the model “spent a lot of time” with his sisters and parents in South Dakota. “He really has been enjoying that quality time with them since he’s always busy in New York City.”

For Clare’s part, she’s the youngest of six daughters to parents James and Lilia. Sadly, her father died of brain cancer in 2004. “When my dad passed away, I feel like it just shattered my world,” Clare expressed during Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. Moreover, her mother was later diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. However, she continues to take care of her and foster their strong bond.

Beyond caring deeply for their families, Clare and Dale love “anything involving health and fitness” and dogs, the source added. The blonde beauty has two precious pups named Honey and Elbie. It sounds like the four of them will be one big, happy family!

Be sure to catch new episodes of The Bachelorette on ABC on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. For *major* season 16 spoilers, click here.

Can’t get enough celebrity content? Make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars!