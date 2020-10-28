It’s time! Tayshia Adams officially announced herself as the new Bachelorette following an explosive week 3 episode with Clare Crawley on Tuesday, October 27. The Bachelor in Paradise alum made a short cameo in an orange bikini and then took to Instagram to tease fans even more.

“You rang?!” the 30-year-old Bachelor Nation babe captioned a gorgeous modeling shot of herself on a snowy mountain. She is wearing a white, strapless top with a feather trim, and it’s giving us major bridal vibes.

Courtesy Tayshia Adams/Instagram

Needless to say, fans are pumped about the exciting midseason swap, which is a first in franchise history. “I saw an angel coming out of the pool, and I am not OK,” one person commented in reference to the short shot of Tayshia at the end of The Bachelorette. “Next week’s episode can’t get here fast enough,” someone else wrote. Another user echoed, “Oh, so you heard the screams? Cool.”

Week 4 of The Bachelorette airs on Thursday, November 5, and it looks like it will be drama-filled.

“The path we’re on right now, it doesn’t end well … You’ve just blown up The Bachelorette,” Chris Harrison can be seen telling Clare, 39, who is crying, during the teaser video.

Shots show many of the contestants, including Jason Foster and Blake Moynes, stressing out. “I’ll apologize if I’ve wasted your time … I’ll apologize if I’ve hurt you,” Clare seemingly tells her remaining men. The promo video then cuts to Tayshia stepping out of the pool as one of the contestants asks, “What’s next?”

Life & Style exclusively broke the news on July 30 that Clare wanted to “quit” season 16 because she had already “fallen in love” with contestant Dale Moss. Talks among production said days later the former football player, 32, proposed, and they are now engaged. In early August, Life & Style confirmed Tayshia would be stepping in for Clare to finish out the season.

It’s no secret Tayshia had previously been in the running to be the leading lady. Bachelor Nation alum Ashley Iaconetti exclusively told Life & Style the California babe would be a “really good choice” for the new Bachelorette.

“She is just so likable … She’s just pretty fantastic,” Ashley gushed in February. “I don’t think anybody has met Tayshia and been like, ‘Eh, she’s mediocre.'”

We’re ready for you, Tayshia!