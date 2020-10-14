Early frontrunner? Bachelorette contestant Blake Moynes caught Clare Crawley’s eye on night one. Viewers watched the wildlife manager stand out during the premiere on Tuesday, October 13, after receiving the first kiss of the season.

Clare, 39, confronted the 29-year-old Ontario, Canada, native about reaching out to her prior to the season beginning. The Sacramento babe’s journey to find love was supposed to start in March but was postponed until July due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. During that time, Clare’s mom, Lilia, who has Alzheimer’s and dementia, was in and out of the hospital.

Courtesy of Clare Crawley/Instagram

“Over quarantine, it was really hard for me, and you were the only guy that reached out to me the entire time,” the hairstylist told Blake M. during their first conversation. “I didn’t want to bring this up but there are these weird rules that we have to follow for the show of not contacting somebody. So, you broke the rule.”

Despite Blake circumventing franchise rules, Clare was touched that he was willing to risk the chance to appear on the reality dating show just to check in on her. She noted that she did not respond to keep the playing field fair for season 16 but still appreciated the thoughtful gesture. He then laid a romantic smooch on the leading lady.

It seems like the contestant is quite the catch. According to his ABC bio he loves the Ninja Turtles, picnics and volunteers with a different endangered species every year. The outdoorsman is also ready to find a lifelong partner now that he’s at a “crossroads” in his personal life.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

“Blake spent his Saturday nights hanging with his best friends, but now all of those friends are married and he’s the last single man remaining,” his bio reads. “His dream woman is outdoorsy, beautiful and fun. She has to have a goofy side and be OK with his self-described ‘potty mouth’ He says he has no problems talking about his emotions and wants a partner who will appreciate that he wears his heart on his sleeve.”

The Bachelor Nation newcomer admitted he was a bit of a romantic via Instagram. “I have always wanted my love story to be similar to The Notebook … but do I get my wish?” he captioned a photo of himself and Clare together.

Good luck, Blake! If you can’t wait to see how Clare’s journey ends, see spoilers here.