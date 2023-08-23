Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on September 28 for season 9, and fans are already dying to know who found true love at the beach and who walked away with a broken heart. Luckily, spoilers are here for Bachelor Nation fans!

Who Gets Engaged on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in 2023?

Reality Steve reported on July 17 that Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock “are absolutely together” and most likely “got engaged at the end of BiP filming.”

The celebrity blogger tweeted a video of Kat and John together, writing, “Onlookers said they were holding hands and were an obvious couple.”

However, according to a clip released in August, Kat was seen sharing a kiss with Brayden Bowers. Brayden was known as a villain from Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette.

“It’s not just that he’s hot. He has like, depth, and that’s honestly few and far between that you can find these days in men,” Kat said in the teaser clip during a confessional. “He’s like a golden retriever. And I love it.”

Brayden even called Kat a “great kisser” in the clip. Nevertheless, their love ultimately didn’t last, and fans will have to wait and see what transpired between them that ultimately led Kat to fall in love with John.

Prior to her stint on BiP, Kate appeared as a contestant on Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor. She was eliminated during week 7. For John’s part, the reality TV personality starred on Charity’s season of The Bachelorette, where he was eliminated during its second week.

Who Leaves as a Couple on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

In addition to John and Kat, another couple left the show head over heels for each other: Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant. Eliza is famous for her time on season 26 of Clayton Echard’s Bachelor stint. She was eliminated from the show after week 6. Aaron, for his part, was a contestant on Charity’s season of The Bachelorette alongside John.

On July 17, Reality Steve shared a video via X — previously known as Twitter — of Eliza and Aaron at the contestants’ hotel in Sayulita, Mexico.

“This was taken a few days after filming ended in the Vidanta lobby [and] posted on an IG story that was sent to me [sic],” the blogger reported. “This is Eliza and Aaron B. I don’t know if they’re engaged and Eliza has been back in Germany since filming. But clearly they ended the show together.”

Who Splits During the Finale on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’?

Paradise isn’t always perfect, and neither is love. At the end of BiP’s ninth season, a few contestants walked away heartbroken. However, it remains unclear who left the show without a lover.

In addition to Kat, John, Eliza, Aaron and Brayden, BiP’s season 9 cast also features several Bachelor Nation stars. Though ABC has yet to release a full cast list, Reality Steve has reported that the show will feature Blake Moynes, Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Nate Mitchell, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, Cat Carter, Greer Blitzer, Brooklyn Willie, Kylee Russell, Sean McLaughlin and Tanner Courtad. Even former Bachelor and Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia will be a part of the BiP cast.

Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise airs on Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.