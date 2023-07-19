The Bachelorette's Brayden Bowers Went on Show After Breakup

Ready for a committed relationship? The Bachelorette season 20 contestant Brayden Bowers is back in hot water after his ex-girlfriend claimed he went on the show shortly after their split.

“Two scared-of-commitment people put together was interesting. It all ended for the greater good. I wish you the best of luck on your journey,” Brayden’s ex, Patty, captioned her Wednesday, July 17, TikTok video.

The woman explained more of their relationship in the post, writing, “POV: You dated one person in San Diego, spend the holidays, meet the fam and they end up on The Bachelorette right after.”

The clip then cut to a handful of photos of Patty and Brayden, 25, during their alleged romance, including PDA pictures, silly selfies and a photo booth strip of snapshots with Christmas designs – which seemingly confirmed her claim that they spent the holiday season together.

Bachelor Nation fans chimed in the comments section and reassured Patty that she “dodged a bullet” by not ending up with Brayden in the long run.

“Surely watching this will help you get over him. His ego is astronomical. You’re beautiful!” one person wrote, while a second online user commented, “Better off without bestie!!! my roommates and I saw the toxicity immediately when he walked out of that car the first night.”

While most TikTok users gave their support to Patty, others blamed the Bachelor franchise production team for not doing their proper research on contestants and when their last relationships were.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Meanwhile, an online user asked Patty to give her truthful opinion on Brayden, asking if the “villain edit” was an “accurate” depiction of his character in real life.

“I think he’s young and trying the best he knows how to and is unsure about many things like many of us,” Patty responded.

Although Brayden was ​seen by fans as problematic during his time on The Bachelorette, he had an instant connection with lead Charity Lawson and even received the first impression rose during night 1.

Viewers were surprised to see Charity give Brayden the high honor after her brother, Nehemiah Lawson, shared his concerns about the traveling nurse after he boasted about kissing his sister during their first one-on-one conversation.

Brayden also ruffled his fellow contestants’ feathers in the Bachelor mansion, which led Adrian Hassan (who got eliminated week 3) to tell Charity that Brayden and other men were acting like they were on “spring break” during their free time on the show.

Tensions continued to rise after Brayden displayed possessive behavior toward Charity and admitted he packed his bags in an attempt to go home because he couldn’t stand dating a woman who was also dating “20 other guys.”

After Aaron B. called Brayden out for his behavior during week 4, the San Diego resident made a controversial comment that involved physical violence.

“I feel like I need to be like Will Smith right now and be like, ‘Keep my name out of your f–king mouth!’” Brayden said in a confessional, referencing the Will’s and Chris Rock 2022 Oscars slap. “I’m annoyed. There was no reason to bring up my name.”

In the end, Charity sent Brayden home during a night portion of a group date during week 4.