Updated: Jun 26, 2020 4:14 pm·
There’s no denying Bachelor Nation villains come in all shapes and sizes — and season after season, fans are reminded that these contestants did not come to make friends. Contestants like Chad Johnson, Nick Viall, Courtney Robertson and Corinne Olympios have left their mark on the franchise for their, erm, bad behavior.

Whether on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette or Bachelor in Paradise, there is always one person who stands out for their “villainous” ways, even though the person doesn’t necessarily have ill intentions, Some contestants simply don’t click with the others in the house.

Corinne was one of the youngest contestants on Nick’s season. She had an extremely candid personality, including straddling the leading man whenever she felt like it and gushing over her “platinum vagine.” Add in the fact that she napped through a rose ceremony and bragged about her stay-at-home nanny at 24, and she quickly came under fire from the other ladies.

However, it appears she learned from the best. Before Corinne there was Courtney, who not only alienated all her housemates with her take-it-or-leave-it attitude but also walked away with Ben Flajnik‘s final rose.

The Bachelor Nation babe later penned a memoir, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends, in which she revealed some intimate details about her time on the reality show.

“Ten minutes after we were in the cottage, the camera crews, handlers, and producers scrammed, and we were completely alone for the first time ever,” Courtney wrote about her overnight date with Ben. “We immediately ripped each other’s clothes off and had intense, passionate sex on the couch in front of the fire.”

She continued, “We did every position under the sun, but I believe I sealed the deal when we successfully completed the reverse cowgirl.”

If “villains gonna vil” JJ Lane or “Bad Chad” Johnson are any indications, viewers will never have a shortage of controversial contestants.

To see where your favorite villains are today, click through the gallery below!

