Are you ready, Bachelor Nation? JoJo Fletcher’s season and more will be gracing our television screens for The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever series happening this summer. Fans already relived Sean Lowe, Ben Higgins and Kaitlyn Bristowe’s journeys to find love, but there are a lot more on deck.

JoJo’s Bachelorette reair is happening on June 29 and will be bringing back some seriously memorable contestants, like her now-fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, along with Robby Hayes, Luke Pell and Chad Johnson.

ABC/Rick Rowell

Like previous episodes, host Chris Harrison will be interviewing prior stars to see what they’ve been up to. Contestant turned Bachelor in Paradise bartender, Wells Adams, will be featured during the episode along with his fiancée and Modern Family actress, Sarah Hyland. Fans will also get a chance to catch up with Derek Peth and Evan Bass, according to a press release for the episode.

The next season on the schedule is still to be determined by ABC, but there are many top contenders. Fans are eager to relive Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor, where soon-to-be Bachelorette Clare Crawley made her debut. The Sacramento native was season 18’s runner-up and told off the leading man before walking out of his life for good.

“Roles are reversed now and she will understand how hard it is to decide between the last three,” the Venezuelan stud exclusively told Life & Style about his ex becoming the new leading lady. “Who knows? She might see things from my perspective for once.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t have any regrets or occasionally reminisce about the choices he made leading up to the finale. “Every once in a while, I think of what could have been if I chose her instead of Nikki, but that’s life,” the Bachelor Nation star explained. “You put your heart out there hoping to find ‘The One’ and the reality is sometimes it just doesn’t work out and people get hurt.”

Despite their falling out, JP is “happy” the hairstylist is getting another opportunity to find love. “She has been looking for love for some time and she totally deserves it,” added the former soccer player.

Other seasons fans have been vocal about include Emily Maynard, Nick Viall and Trista Sutter. Time will tell who is next on deck, but we are loving this summer of throwbacks!