Where is he now? Brad Womack was the Bachelor for seasons 11 and 15 — but remained single. The former leading man is now a successful Texas-based restaurateur, but has he found love? Keep reading to see if Brad is married, has kids and more!

It appears the Bachelor Nation stud, 47, is still single and does not have any kids. He is a proud uncle to his twin brother Chad’s daughter. Brad left the spotlight after his multiple stints on the reality dating show. He lives an extremely low-profile life and doesn’t seem to be on any social media platforms.

The entrepreneur’s professional life keeps him more than busy. He founded Carmack Concepts, an Austin-based bar and restaurant group in 2002, with Chad and pal Jason Carrier. They own the Dizzy Rooster and Chuggin’ Monkey in Austin along with Dogwood locations in Austin, Rock Rose and Nashville.

“We had so much blind ambition that we just worked and worked and worked,” Brad told the Austin Business Journal in 2016, while noting his brother “always wanted” to own a bar.

Brad first appeared as the Bachelor during season 11. He was a 34-year-old winemaker at the time and seemed like a total catch. However, his season had one of the most surprising finales in Bachelor history because he did not choose either of his finalists. He told both DeAnna Pappas and Jenni Croft that his feelings just weren’t there during the final rose ceremony.

He fell for contestant Sarah Newlon more deeply. Brad eliminated her when she couldn’t tell the difference between him and Chad after the leading man swapped himself out for his brother while playing a prank.

The Atlanta native stayed in contact with production and got a second chance to find love four years later during season 15. He got engaged to Emily Maynard during the final in lieu of runner-up Chantal O’Brien.

The newly engaged couple had “a bumpy couple of months” at the beginning, Brad admitted at the time. “We’ve thrown in the towel, broken up. But at end of every day, I’d call and say, ‘I know you might not like me today, but I love you.’”

They split for good eight months after getting engaged. Brad said their “demise” was “completely [his] fault” in an interview with People shortly after. Emily also noted watching the show back made things difficult. “He had a tendency to say the same thing to a couple girls. So I felt less and less special,” she expressed.

Emily went on to become the Bachelorette during season 8. She got engaged to Jef Holm, but they broke up shortly after. She’s now happily married to Tyler Johnson, whom she met at church.

It looks like Brad is happily living the single life — for now.