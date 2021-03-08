While everyone who goes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette hopes to ride off into the sunset madly in love at the end, the reality of what unfolds is often much more dramatic. From shocking switcheroos to blindsiding breakups, the most shocking finales in Bachelor Nation history will make your jaw drop.

One of the most famous finales gone wrong happened during season 13 when Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft but later broke things off with her to pursue a relationship with runner-up Molly Malaney. It was the first time something like this happened on the reality dating show, and it was hard to watch.

In the end, things worked out for all of them. Jason and Molly wed in February 2010 and welcomed their daughter, Riley, in 2013. The Michigan native is also a stepmom to Jason’s teenage son, Ty, from his first marriage.

Melissa is now married to her longtime love Tye Strickland, who she actually dated before going on the show, and they have three kids — Ava, Beckett and Cayson. The former pro dancer opened up to Life & Style in August 2020 about her devastating public breakup with Jason.

“It landed us both exactly where we’re supposed to be. That relationship was not going to last. I mean, I don’t think anyone would be shocked to hear that now. I bet he probably regrets how it ended but … [I have] no regrets now, just a little embarrassing,” Melissa explained at the time. “Jason and I — I think — went on four dates, and I couldn’t have told you at the time what he did for a living [or] where he wanted to be in five years. I mean, you’re not able to have the conversations one would think you would need to have before you decide to spend your life with somebody.”

Melissa confirmed Jason was “contacting” Molly after they got engaged during the season finale in New Zealand, which she acknowledged didn’t help if he was “questioning” his decision in the first place.

“You know, it is what it is. I was a little bit was angry at him. I just felt like he could’ve given me just a little bit of a heads up,” she said. “But, the more I’m in the industry, the more time that goes on and the less and less I truly care about it all — it’s not his fault. I think he got played by production in the show just like everybody else did, you know? So, no, I think Jason is a great guy. I think he and Molly totally should have been together from the start and yeah, there’s no hard feelings whatsoever.”

