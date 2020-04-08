Bachelor Nation has been wondering: WTF is going on with Bachelor star Peter Weber and former contestant Kelley Flanagan? The pair met prior to her appearing on season 24 and reconnected after filming. Their surprising reunion definitely made fans raise an eyebrow considering he got engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale and cooked up another romance with Madison Prewett.

“My relationship with Kelley has been … serendipitous,” Peter gushed on the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us.”

However, things are seemingly moving in a positive direction with Peter and Kelley. Keep scrolling to see their full relationship timeline.