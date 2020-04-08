“My relationship with Kelley has been … serendipitous,” Peter gushed on the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “You go all the way back to the very beginning — us running into each other before any of this stuff started. Obviously, the show happened and it didn’t work out for us.”
Pre-‘Bachelor’
Peter and Kelley “randomly” met a month before filming began in a hotel lobby — this would’ve been around August or September 2019. “I was here in California for one of my best friend’s wedding, and he was there for his 10-year reunion,” the contestant explained on night one. Their unexpected meet-cute was enough to push her to go on the show.
“So, I am going to be honest with you — I didn’t really want to do this at first,” Kelley confessed to the leading man. “I kept saying there would be a sign from God that would tell me I should do this.” The lawyer was just as shook over the circumstances. “That’s insane. I think this is a pretty obvious sign,” she added.
Chemistry From the Beginning
“It was good that he remembered me, and I think the spark is still there, so that’s reassuring that I want to be here,” Kelley gushed after stepping out of the limo. During the first night, Peter also admitted he was “so happy” she was there.
Get It, Girl
Kelley was on the first group date of the season, which took place at an airport. The ladies competed in an obstacle course where Kelley took on Tammy Ly in the final round. The Chicago native ended up winning the challenge and the group date rose.
Lost in the Pack
Kelley went on the pillow fight-themed date during week 3. However, viewers didn’t see much from her amid the drama with contestant Alayah Benavidez.
Yes or No?
The reality babe got her first one-on-one date during week 5 in Costa Rica. She and Peter attend a shaman healing ritual. In a private interview, the pilot admitted that he thought Kelley had been “closed off” during the process. Kelley later said that it wasn’t “easy” giving her “all” on the reality show.
A Rocky Turn
During the dinner portion of the date, Kelley called Peter out for rewarding the drama in the house. She felt like him pouring energy into the negativity took time away from her and the other contestants.
What Was *Really* Going On
Kelley opened up about where her head was at during an interview on Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s “Almost Famous” podcast on April 7. “I saw that he was getting manipulated every which way, and it just like kind of pissed me off,” she dished. The brunette beauty acknowledged that she could tell his “demeanor” had changed during their one-on-one date.
“Right then and there, I knew something was going on behind the scenes, and I was like, ‘This is bulls—t,’” she continued. “So on our one-on-one, which no one really saw, I just called it out.” Kelley said she confronted Peter about their situation on the show. “I said you clearly know they push some people forward and they don’t push others forward and I was like you’ve been in my position before, what do you want me to do?” Kelley added.
Peter attended the Super Bowl with his brother, Jack, on February 2. The pilot revealed he “ran into” Kelley “on the Saturday night before” the big game.
An Important Detail
Peter said that he got Madison’s phone number during her surprise visit to see him after filming wrapped. The Alabama native was seen filming with the show in her hometown on February 11, in photos obtained by Reality Steve, so it’s safe to say her reunion with Peter happened shortly after.
March 2020
Peter and Madi reunite again during After the Final Rose on March 10. “I didn’t physically see her until [we were] on stage. But we were able to talk and have some honest, good conversations. Yeah, conversations we should’ve had when we were dating on the show,” the reality stud explained on “The Viall Files” podcast. “Looking back on it, I feel like we should’ve tried to see each other before we showed up on stage together.”
Where They Left Off
The leading man and runner-up said they were taking things “one day at a time” on After the Final Rose, but they announced their “mutual” decision to go their separate ways for good three days later.
“She came over to my hotel … that was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other. The second day [two days following ATFR] was when we pretty much spent the entire day together, that was… OK, let’s figure this out,” recounted Peter on Nick’s podcast. “I remember going to her hotel … it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other … it was rough.”
Cue Kelley
During the April 7 podcast, Peter explained that he reconnected with Kelley “a couple of weeks ago.” Although it’s unclear when the exes crossed paths, the Chicago lawyer was in Los Angeles for ATFR, so it’s possible they saw each other the weekend following the dramatic live show.
“I’m out with Dylan [Barbour] and Devin [Harris] and I was texting Kristian [Haggerty], asking her if she wanted to come out with us. She comes out with us, she’s with Kelley. Me not knowing this. They show up, I see Kelley again … jaw drops,” Peter said. “We chat, we end up hanging out and that’s when I got her number. We started to communicate and just stay in touch.”
Understanding
“I think that this whole process maybe got to him a little bit,” Kelley exclusively told Life & Style about Peter’s confusion during and after the season on March 12. She added that he “needs to figure out his own stuff.”