Well, well, well, what do we have here? Bachelor star Peter Weber was spotted getting hanging with his former contestant Kelley Flanagan and Hannah Brown‘s former Bachelorette contestant Dustin Kendrick in Chicago on Wednesday, March 25. An eyewitness reveals exclusively to Life & Style that he was getting pretty darn cozy with the 27-year-old tax attorney.

“Kelley, Peter, and Dustin were sitting right across from Marina Towers on the Riverwalk in Chicago,” the eyewitness recalls. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close. Dustin was looking down on his phone. I’d say he was third-wheeling a bit.”

In photos of the outing obtained by Reality Steve, Peter can be seen carrying the brunette beauty fireman-style over his shoulder. Though Peter didn’t make an appearance in it, Kelley also shared a video of the empty area by the water and the surrounding skyscrapers in the Windy City. For the record, Illinois enacted a “stay-at-home” order to combat Coronavirus four days earlier, which barred citizens from interacting in-person with people outside their household — so there is a chance that the duo is currently staying together in Chi-Town.

Fans were completely shocked to see Kelley spending quality time with Peter just two weeks after he announced his split from Madison Prewett — who he announced a relationship with during After the Finale Rose just days earlier after cutting things off with his No. 1 pick, Hannah Ann Sluss.

Kelley was one of Peter’s top five girls, and was completely stunned to be sent home before hometown dates. Fans assumed there were hard feelings between the pair when Kelley didn’t make an appearance on the Women Tell All special — and were super confused when she showed up in the audience during ATFR.

One person who will likely be thrilled by the new development? Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber! While the Cuba native was not shy about expressing her reservations toward Madison, she was happy to get to know Kelley better — despite not getting to meet her on the show. “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day ❤️” Barb commented on one of Kelley’s photos following the finale. Who knows, maybe she’s the one who set them up!