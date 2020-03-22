Mom and dad know best? Former Bachelor star Peter Weber took to his Instagram Story for a Q&A with fans, and he revealed the best advice his parents have ever given him in the midst of his split from Madison Prewett.

“Niño, no te desesperes. Deja las aguas correr. Qué es lo que está para ti ni se pierde ni se muere,” the 28-year-old wrote in his first response. In a second post, the pilot translated the quote from Spanish to English. “Don’t worry, don’t fret, let the waters run, let the river flow as it may because what’s for you and what’s meant for you will never be tarnished and it will always be yours,” he added with a folded hands emoji.

It seems like Peter would be leaning on this advice after the whirlwind events that took place after his season of the hit ABC reality dating show. Madison, 23, and fellow contestant Hannah Ann Sluss were Peter’s final two. But Madi eliminated herself during the finale, which led Peter to propose to Hannah Ann, 23.

Even though he got down on one knee in Australia, Peter had second thoughts and he ended up calling off his engagement with Hannah Ann to pursue a relationship with Madi. But just two days following After the Final Rose, Peter confirmed his split from Madi.

“Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in, and loves wholeheartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward,” the reality hunk wrote on Instagram. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me, this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

ABC Press

One person who seemed to be pleased with the way things turned out is Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber. She was very vocal about her feelings toward Madi, and she explained her reasoning in an exclusive interview with Life & Style.

“We just simply say that Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. Her values don’t align with Peter’s, but no, we don’t hate her,” Barb explained. “They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are. The most important thing that we want for our children is their happiness. I just want his happiness.”