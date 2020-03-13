Just two days after Peter Weber and Madison Prewett said they were taking their relationship “one day at a time” on the finale of The Bachelor, the couple revealed they’ve “mutually decided to not pursue [their] relationship any further.” The stars each shared their own statement on Instagram on Thursday, March 12.

“I want to start by acknowledging the incredible group of women that I had the privilege of getting to know this season. Thank you for coming on this journey with me,” Peter, 28, wrote. “I learned so many lessons from all of you that I will carry with me. Madi, thank you for your patience and unconditional love. You’re the epitome of a woman who carries herself with grace, stands by what she believes in and loves whole-heartedly. That love is something I feel so grateful to have felt and will take a piece of that with me always going forward.”

On the subject of his tentative relationship following the tumultuous After the Final Rose special, he added, “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me, this was not easy for either of us to be OK with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure.”

In her own statement, Madi, 23, shared that she is “so incredibly thankful for this amazing journey [she’s] had the honor of being a part of.” She continued, “I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in. I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross, and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete, you are an amazing guy, and I’m thankful for you. I will always be your biggest fan. And to the amazing women I met this season, I will love you for life. Thank you, @abcnetwork, for allowing me to embark on this journey.”

After he broke the news, Peter also shared a message for Hannah Ann Sluss, the woman he got engaged to on the show and ultimately broke up with in January 2020, a month and a half before the finale aired. “Hannah Ann, you set an example for women everywhere a couple nights ago,” he told the 23-year-old. “You are such a strong, confident woman, and you deserve all the love in the world. I accept full responsibility for my mistakes in our relationship and wish you only the best. This has been an emotional experience, and I am so grateful for the outreach of support that I have received from friends, family and Bachelor Nation in the last few days. Thank you to all of you! This is just another chapter in my story. One I will never forget, and one I will always cherish. ❤️”

Though Bachelor Nation fans may be shocked by the news, mom Barbara Weber saw the split coming. On the After the Final Rose special, she famously told her son he would need to “fail to succeed” when it came to his relationship with Madi. She also called out Madi herself, insisting the two were not a good fit and the Alabama native was unfairly trying to change her son. While speaking exclusively to Life & Style, she said, “Madison’s values and Peter’s don’t align. … They just don’t align and … you want to protect your kids no matter how old they are.”

Though she explained she “just wants [Peter’s] happiness,” she stood by her decision to speak out against his relationship with Madi. Maintaining she has “nothing” to apologize for, she claimed the “extremely scripted” show did not tell the whole story. “They gave her the best edit,” Barb said about Madi, asserting the brunette beauty owed both her and Hannah Ann apologies for her actions on the show. “The very, very best edit that anybody can get, they gave it to her.”