Spill the tea! Bachelor star Peter Weber *finally* revealed his relationship status with former contestant Kelley Flanagan after fueling dating rumors. The pair have been quarantining together in the lawyer’s hometown of Chicago amid the coronavirus pandemic, but the pilot admitted he’s taking things “slow.”

“Are we dating? No,” the 28-year-old began about Kelley, 27, during the April 7 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “Do I love spending time with her? Absolutely. We’re not dating. Could I see that in the future? Yeah, of course. I’d be extremely lucky and very happy if that happened.”

The Windy City native finished in the top five during Peter’s season. The leading man went on to get engaged to Hannah Ann Sluss during the finale. They broke up less than a month later because he still had feelings for runner-up Madison Prewett. The reality stud and Madi reconnected after filming and revealed they were taking things “one day at a time” during After the Final Rose on March 10. They “mutually” ended things for good three days later.

That said, Peter’s tumultuous dating life isn’t lost on him. “Of anyone, I’m the last person that needs to rush into any kind of relationship,” he explained to Nick. “I just had an engagement that didn’t work out. I just was trying to pursue things with another woman that didn’t work out. That’s why right now, I’m just taking it really, really slow.”

The season 24 star gushed that Kelley has “always been supportive” of him. Since the Delta pilot “wasn’t working,” he decided to head to the Midwest to “spend some time” with his ex.

“This was right when everything was starting to hit with the quarantine stuff,” the contestant from Hannah Brown’s season continued. “It kind of just became a thing where we’ve always gotten along really well, and had really good chemistry. We just enjoy each other’s company. I just decided to quarantine up here with Dustin [Kendrick] as well.”

Dustin, 31, exclusively spoke with Life & Style and confessed that the former flames “really bond well” and have some serious chemistry. “Their interactions are just cute and [they] just conversate all the time,” he gushed while promoting his new IGTV series called ‘Heard, Chef‘ where local top chefs from Chicago teach Dustin a dish to cook. “So yeah, I’m excited for you guys to see what I’ve been seeing during this time. Hopefully, you guys do.”

It looks like a romance may be brewing in the future!