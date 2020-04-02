Interesting. Bachelor star Peter Weber tagged his possible girlfriend Kelley Flanagan in an Instagram post about quarantine on April 1 — leading to some more romance rumor fuel. The reality TV hunk seemingly enjoyed his former contestant’s company while sifting through some rude comments about himself on popular app TikTok.

“Just enjoying some cookies and TikTok comments on a Wednesday night,” the 28-year-old captioned a video clip of himself eating on the couch, adding a smiley face emoji to hammer home his ~shady~ point. He even included the hashtag “#quarantinelife.”

In the clip, the Virginia native read out some disapproving words from the internet at large. “OK, the comments. ‘Peter, don’t ever do this again.’ ‘Someone put this man’s voodoo doll down right now.’ ‘I didn’t think I could watch something worse than his season,'” he said, laughing. Yikes!

Peter’s decision to tag Kelley, 27, in the post is just the latest in a serious of suspicious gestures that led fans and followers everywhere to believe the pilot and his runner-up are together. Most recently, the duo boogied down together during a now-deleted TikTok video and looked too cute doing it on April 1. But it all started when an onlooker told Life & Style exclusively they saw the dynamic duo getting cozy during an outing with former Bachelorette contestant Dustin Kendrick on March 25.

“Kelley, Peter, and Dustin were sitting right across from Marina Towers on the Riverwalk in Chicago,” an eyewitness recalled of the noteworthy excursion. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close. Dustin was looking down on his phone. I’d say he was third-wheeling a bit.”

The brunette beauty even showed love to Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, on Instagram recently — and we all know how particular the matriarch is about her son’s female suitors. “Family is the key to happiness,” the Cuban mama wrote on a photo of her husband and two sons on March 31. The Illinois native left three red heart emojis in the comments section … so there definitely could be a romantic connection brewing between her and Barb’s son.