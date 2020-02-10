Beauty, brains and a touch of sass! Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan made a splash with Peter Weber, but does she have what it takes to be the next Bachelorette? The Chicago-based attorney flew under the radar for most of season 24 and secured her spot in the top six. Fans love her down-to-earth personality and sharp sense of humor, which may make her the perfect leading lady. Keep reading to see what we know! Caution: Spoilers for Peter’s season are below.

The 27-year-old and Peter, 28, had a strong bond, but she is sent packing before hometowns. This leaves the final four as Hannah Ann Sluss, Madison Prewett, Kelsey Weier and Victoria Fuller. Although things don’t work out with the pilot, viewers are her for the idea of Kelley taking the reins of her own season.

ABC/Francisco Roman

“I’d actually love to see Kelley be the new Bachelorette TBH. She’s smart AF and gorgeous,” one person wrote on Twiter. “Kelley is perfect for the Bachelorette because she’s mature and smart. I trust that she will always make the right choice,” someone else added. “Kelley would be an amazing Bachelorette, she’s gorgeous and successful and has a quirky sense of humor. We’ve just been distracted by the other girls’ BS drama,” another user noted.

Kelley is definitely very chill, but teasers for the February 10 episode seemingly show another side to the contestant. “If you’re weak you’re not going to last,” the Bachelor Nation babe can be seen saying in a private interview. “Peter has an easy decision, the other girls are children.” Hmmm …

The lawyer actually had the upper hand this season because she already knew the leading man. “I met Peter a month ago — randomly — in a hotel lobby,” she revealed on night one. “I was here in California for one of my best friend’s wedding, and he was there for his 10-year reunion.”

However, she was reluctant about going on the reality dating show, but getting a little preview of Peter beforehand was enough to seal the deal. “So, I am going to be honest with you — I didn’t really want to do this at first,” she confessed to the reality stud. “I kept saying there would be a sign from God that would tell me I should do this …. I think this is a pretty obvious sign.”

We can’t wait to see what the future holds for Kelley!