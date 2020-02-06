We’re getting closer and closer to finding out if Peter Weber finds his happily ever after on The Bachelor. On the Wednesday, February 5, episode, the 28-year-old sent four women packing. Caution: Spoilers from the recent rose ceremony are below.

Peter sent home Tammy and Victoria P. on group dates, and then, during the rose ceremony, the leading man told two more girls he wasn’t feeling a connection — a.k.a. Sydney and Mykenna.

The episode started off in Chile as Peter took Hannah Ann on a date throughout the city where they walked around and got some time alone to discuss their future. “I felt love before, but I have never truly been in love,” the model, 23, admitted. “It’s more part about the person’s heart and where they are at.”

ABC

“It is a little scary — is she ready for a lifelong commitment?” Peter asked the camera. “I am curious to get to know if she really is ready. I really need to feel that from her tonight. I have never met someone like Hannah. She has never been in love. I am really hoping to connect with her on a deeper level.”

The brunette beauty touched upon her previous relationships and revealed she is ready for marriage. “I haven’t found that true love in my past. I just feel like your qualities and what you possess is what I want,” she said. But Peter needed to walk away for a moment and collect his thoughts.

Hannah Ann came outside to console Peter and was honest about how she was feeling throughout this process. “I have been so good at smiling through this,” she said. “It’s gotten to the point where I can’t smile through it anymore. You’re what I want. I want you to know that. I am starting to fall in love with you.”

Luckily, Peter and Hannah Ann seemed to be on the same page, and he gave her the rose. “I don’t want to feel like it’s perfect. I don’t want you to feel like you have to give your happy face all the time,” he said.

Next up: group date! The ladies met Peter on a sound stage, where they film telenovelas. The women find out they’re actually going to be the stars of the show. Luckily, it seems like everyone had a good time on set. However, Victoria P. snagged some time with Peter, and he got candid about how he was truly feeling. Ultimately, he sent her home. “I knew she wasn’t my wife, and it sucks. It does,” he told the other girls.

After the hard goodbye, Peter went on a one-on-one date with Victoria F where the pair had a tough conversation during dinner. “I don’t know why I put my walls up. I think it’s maybe a combination of things,” she said. But the brunette beauty abruptly left the table and cried in the bathroom because she didn’t know if she was actual ready for Peter to get down on one knee at the end of the journey. Luckily, the two worked things out, and he gave her a rose. “She is the first girl I really fell for that hasn’t given me that validation back,” he admitted.

ABC

After Tammy and Mykenna got into a tiff, Peter went on a two-on-one date with the contestants. Peter wanted to get to the bottom of who was actually telling the truth. “I can’t have both of you continue past tonight with me,” he revealed after speaking with both of them. “Mykenna, I heard everything you had to say today, and I trust you. Tammy, can I walk you out?” Tammy told Peter she hoped he found what he was looking for before she got into the car.

The drama might have simmered down for now, but we have a feeling there’s a lot more to come. See ya, Chile! Off to Peru with the remaining six.