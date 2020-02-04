Yikes. Bachelor contestant Sydney Hightower slammed a troll on Twitter after they tried to discredit her personal story that she told Peter Weber on their one-on-one date during the February 3 episode. The Alabama native talked about experiencing racism in high school and “eating lunch in a bathroom stall” every day. However, a social media user, who seemingly went to high school with Sydney, shared photos from their old yearbooks of the Bachelor Nation babe in beauty pageants, and even divulged that Hannah Brown attended the same school.

“Setting the record straight,” the 24-year-old wrote on Twitter along with screenshots of a message she sent to the person who was sharing old photos of her.

“I’ve been through so much from the town I grew up in and will not allow my story — or others — to be [diminished] because of one of the same girls, with the same mindsets, as the people who terrorized me. Not happening.”

Sydney’s message to the person acknowledged that she didn’t know them personally but remembered that their social group “did not care” for her back in the day.

“I’m not sure of the things you have been through in your life, but I do know mine,” the DM from Sydney read. “And, the things I’ve been through my whole life for having an African American father and a white mother, the struggles I have had to face, the hate that I have had to fight just because of the fact that I am bi-racial are astounding.”

Her former classmate commented on the tweet with their response to Sydney’s messages. The person called the reality contestant manipulative and a “bully.”

It’s hard to know what exactly the truth is, and fans were just as torn. “Girl, stop lyin,” one person wrote. “Literally a bully,” someone else added. There was also a lot of positive response. “Rooting for you,” one commenter gushed. “Don’t explain yourself. You don’t have to, girl. You are amazing, kind, loving and beautiful. Don’t let haters get to you,” another user echoed.

Sydney shared a few horrendous messages she received via social media in an attempt to show “the kind of stuff [she’s] been through.”

“This is extremely vile and the language used in these should never be repeated, I can’t believe human beings even speak this way,” she wrote. “I have to read in the hundreds. Daily. No one deserves this.”