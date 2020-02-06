Another one bites the dust! Peter Weber sent home Victoria P. on the Wednesday, February 5, episode of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old pilot didn’t feel the connection with the blonde beauty anymore.

Victoria, 26, wanted to have some one-on-one time with Peter after their group date. “I thought about how we started out and how everything has been progressing,” the leading man began. “I think we’ve both kind of felt a little bit of a drop-off. The obvious is with that Alayah stuff,” he said referring to when she talked about her drama with the former contestant. “Because I know how badly you do want this, and you are ready for this. I see that. I know that you heart is in the right place. I don’t want to do anything to hurt you. I think my biggest concern and fear with you right now is maybe you’re more secure and confident with us than I am.”

However, the pageant queen didn’t exactly understand what he was trying to say. “I don’t know if I see you as my wife,” Peter clarified. “I am sorry about that.”

ABC

Victoria was not thrilled with Peter’s decision, though. “I know I have been nothing but vulnerable and real with you,” she admitted. “It hurts me so much right now. I am concerned for you because I feel that — I am worried for you, and I hope that you’re making the right decisions. This is the last conversation we’re ever going to have. This is not love and that really sucks.”

Of course, the California native was quite the gentlemen and apologized to Victoria. “I just want you to know how grateful I am to have met you,” he said. “You’re going to make someone so happy.”

The two said their goodbyes and Victoria immediately started crying in the car. “I feel like I have been so vulnerable,” she said. “I am true to who I am and have been so hopeful because that is who I am. Maybe I have been too hopeful and optimistic. The person that I want to spend the rest of my life is going to fight for me. Unfortunately, Peter wasn’t him.”

Afterward, Peter told the remaining ladies that Victoria is no longer on the show. “I knew she wasn’t my wife, and it sucks. It does,” he confessed.

ABC

Everything happens for a reason, right?