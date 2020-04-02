In with the family? Former Bachelor contestant Kelley Flanagan showed love to Peter Weber’s mom, Barbara, amid rumblings that she is dating the pilot after competing on season 24.

The reality mom shared a collage of photos on Instagram with her husband and two sons — Peter and Jack — that read, “Family is the key to happiness.” Kelley, 27, commented three red heart emojis on the post on March 31.

Instagram

The lawyer and Barb have previously flaunted their close relationship on social media. “That’s a wrap! What a great experience and will always be grateful for the opportunity to join season 24!” Kelley wrote on Instagram following After the Final Rose on March 10. “We need to do lunch and go shopping for the day,” Barb responded.

The 28-year-old’s mom definitely holds the Chicago native in high regard. After Kelley posted about the “whirlwind of a season finale” on Instagram, Barb responded with a sweet sentiment. “The most beautiful, elegant, classy, intelligent, stylish girl in the world!!! You were and will always be my fav,” she wrote in a comment captured by People after the explosive finale.

Instagram

Romance rumors between Peter and Kelley first started swirling when the pilot was seen carrying his ex around her hometown of Chicago while hanging out with fellow Bachelor Nation alum Dustin Kendrick on March 25.

“Kelley, Peter, and Dustin were sitting right across from Marina Towers on the Riverwalk in Chicago,” the eyewitness exclusively told Life & Style about their encounter. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap. I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close. Dustin was looking down on his phone. I’d say he was third-wheeling a bit.”

While neither Kelley nor Peter has publicly commented on their relationship status, former Bachelor in Paradise contestant Clay Harbor confirmed that the former flames are dating during an Instagram Live with Chris Randone on April 1. The football player thinks the reality pair’s relationship “makes more sense,” and thinks the reality babe is an amazing person.

“I know Kelley has been catching some heat, but man, Kelley is a cool ass chick. She’s really cool. She’s got her stuff together,” the former contestant from Becca Kufrin’s season added. “And, it’s tough because she’s in the situation where she was dating Pete at the same time her friends were. You know?”

We can’t wait to see what unfolds!