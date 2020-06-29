Kirpa Sudick

While competing for Colton Underwood‘s heart, Kirpa slipped on some rocks in Thailand and fell on her face. “When I first got here I was like, ‘Wow, this is gorgeous,’” the contestant said in the clip. “But Thailand f–ked me up! And not in a good way. Welcome to Thailand!”

She later posted the video with the caption, “PSA: selfies can be dangerous people. When trying to be extra af take necessary precautions #selfiesafety #learnfrommymistakes #thebachelor.” Live and learn, girl.