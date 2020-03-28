Um, that’s suss. Bachelor alum Nick Viall did an Instagram Live broadcast with Peter Weber‘s ex-fiancée Hannah Ann Sluss on March 27 — and the brunette beauty revealed she feels the pilot’s new relationship with contestant Kelley Flanagan seems “sneaky.” To be fair, Hannah has all the reason in the world to be suspicious.

“If it was going on, it doesn’t really matter, because it’s in the past,” the 23-year-old told the Bachelor Nation favorite during the broadcast on his Instagram. “I don’t know. I really don’t. I was completely blindsided by a lot, so if it has been going on for a while, that would be very sneaky.”

Courtesy of @nickviall/Instagram

Plus, the Tennessee native added that the situation with her ex and his new lady doesn’t shock her at all. “It’s definitely confusing, but maybe it’ll work out for them and he’ll be decisive about her,” she continued. “Honestly, when I saw it, I wasn’t really surprised. I really wasn’t, because like, that’s just the pattern of how everything’s been going. Completely all over the place, has no direction. I wasn’t really surprised.”

When asked if she felt the photos of the new couple were “a slap in the face” to her, Hannah was adamant the duo didn’t bother her. “I’m not giving either of them my face to slap,” she told Nick, 39. “You know what, in the day, I’m single, Peter’s single, Kelley’s single … No, I mean, we’re all single, and, you know, good for them if that’s the case but I just don’t take it personally.”

“The thing is that, like, when you just have been through so much crap and you’re finally seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, little things like that don’t drag you down that much,” the southern babe added.

An eyewitness told Life & Style exclusively it looks like things are heating up between Peter and Kelley, who were spotted hanging out in Chicago on March 25. “They seemed to just be hanging out on the walk. Peter was vibing, and it seemed like at one point Kelley had his leg in her lap,” the onlooker said. “I didn’t see them kiss or anything, but they were pretty close.”

At the end of the day, Hannah Ann doesn’t plan on letting Peter’s choices faze her. “I’m gonna let other people think what I think about it. But all I have to say is mmhmm,” she said during the stream. “Might’ve given a little bit of forewarning about that, but … Nothing surprises me anymore. Nothing.”