Barbie star Ryan Gosling is being blasted by fans who are accusing him of nip/tucking his handsome face, while insiders say pals fear he’s ruining his movie star look by joining Hollywood’s plastic-surgery craze.

“A lot of people in his world are whispering he’s gone overboard with Botox and filler,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The 43-year-old actor was slammed by fans after he was spotted with a noticeably puffier face and extra-tight skin while promoting his new comedy adventure film The Fall Guy.

“Ryan Gosling, please step away from the filler,” posted one critic.

Another joked: “I am going to sneak into your house and dissolve your cheek filler.”

According to an insider, Ryan’s following the lead of his 50-year-old actress wife, Eva Mendes, who’s bragged about her love of nips/tucks.

“When the time comes, I’m going to nip it and tuck it all,” the Ghost Rider star has said. She recently revealed on her social media page to getting seven long needles inserted into her neck with mono threads to boost collagen.

Now a source says, “There’s no doubt her interest in this has rubbed off on him, plus it’s Hollywood, everyone’s doing it.”

Ryan and Eva have remained hush-hush about their use of Botox and filler, but top Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who has not treated the couple, believes the Oscar-nominated hunk may have tried to turn back the clock using injectables.

“It does appear that he has a significantly larger cheek fullness compatible with fillers or fat or implants,” says the bodysculptor.com doctor. “The odd-looking appearance of the outer corner of his eyes while smiling also suggests Botox to the crow’s feet area.”